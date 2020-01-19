China’s central bank has upgraded the system lenders use to assess firms’ and individuals’ creditworthiness. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s financial credit database of 1 billion people, 28 million companies gets an upgrade
- Latest version of central bank system, which lenders use to assess creditworthiness, provides more comprehensive profiles of firms, individuals, PBOC says
- Improvements part of Beijing’s broader plan to create a ‘credit society’ this year
Topic | China economy
China’s central bank has upgraded the system lenders use to assess firms’ and individuals’ creditworthiness. Photo: Shutterstock