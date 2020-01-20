Photo: The Greater Bay Area Green Finance Alliance, which will be launched in Guangzhou in May, will be funded by the Hong Kong Green Finance Association, the Guangdong Green Finance Committee, the Shenzhen Green Finance Committee, and the Macau Banking Association. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong, Guangdong, Macau to join forces to reduce carbon emissions in Greater Bay Area

  • Greater Bay Area Green Finance Alliance will support projects to help meet a goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050
  • It will seek to increase new funding channels for green projects as well as giving market-based advice to guide government policies and investment projects
Karen Yeung
Updated: 4:22pm, 20 Jan, 2020

Karen Yeung joined the Post in 2017 after more than 15 years' experience on global newswires in Hong Kong and Shanghai. She spent eight years in Shanghai and has received awards for best feature, analysis and agenda-setting.