Photo: The Greater Bay Area Green Finance Alliance, which will be launched in Guangzhou in May, will be funded by the Hong Kong Green Finance Association, the Guangdong Green Finance Committee, the Shenzhen Green Finance Committee, and the Macau Banking Association. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong, Guangdong, Macau to join forces to reduce carbon emissions in Greater Bay Area
- Greater Bay Area Green Finance Alliance will support projects to help meet a goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050
- It will seek to increase new funding channels for green projects as well as giving market-based advice to guide government policies and investment projects
Topic | China economy
