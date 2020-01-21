According to the United Nations (UN), foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to developing economies remained stable at an estimated US$694 billion last year, led by China with a flat US$140 billion. Photo: EPA
China’s 2019 foreign direct investment up 5.8 per cent, but outbound investment fell 6 per cent

  • Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China in 2019 rose 5.8 per cent from a year earlier to 941.5 billion yuan (US$137 billion), the commerce ministry said on Tuesday
  • China’s outbound direct investment (ODI) declined 6 per cent to 807.95 billion yuan (US$118 billion)
Reuters
Updated: 12:13pm, 21 Jan, 2020

