China has committed to buying an additional US$200 billion of US goods over two years, including a clause that would bring its imports of US farm goods to more than US$40 billion a year. Photo: Reuters
China’s trade war deal ‘may be doomed from start’ as scepticism mounts over capacity to buy US products
- Analysis continues to flood in suggesting that if China continues to insist it will buy US goods according to market conditions, it cannot meet Donald Trump’s demands
- With 28 per cent of US exports to China not covered by the deal, economist Chad Bown suggests that these exporters could be cut out of the equation
Topic | US-China trade war
