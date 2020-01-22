Travel booking platforms including Trip.com and Fliggy will offer free cancellations on bookings made for Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China facing ‘negative’ economic impact from Wuhan coronavirus less than a week after signing US trade deal
- The coronavirus is threatening to test China’s already fragile economy less than a week after it signed the breakthrough trade deal with the United States
- The outbreak is believed to have spread to 20 other Chinese cities, with six deaths confirmed, while also spreading to Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Thailand
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Travel booking platforms including Trip.com and Fliggy will offer free cancellations on bookings made for Wuhan. Photo: Reuters