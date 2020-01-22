Travel booking platforms including Trip.com and Fliggy will offer free cancellations on bookings made for Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China facing ‘negative’ economic impact from Wuhan coronavirus less than a week after signing US trade deal

  • The coronavirus is threatening to test China’s already fragile economy less than a week after it signed the breakthrough trade deal with the United States
  • The outbreak is believed to have spread to 20 other Chinese cities, with six deaths confirmed, while also spreading to Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Thailand
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Orange Wang and Zhou Xin

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Travel booking platforms including Trip.com and Fliggy will offer free cancellations on bookings made for Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.