US President Donald Trump told the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his relationship with Xi “is an extraordinary one” less than a week after the two countries agreed their phase one trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump says he and China’s Xi Jinping ‘love each other’, phase two trade talks to start ‘very shortly’

  • US President Donald Trump addressed the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, less than a week after signing the phase one trade deal with China
  • China’s President Xi opted to skip the event. He had previously sent Vice-Premier Lui He to sign the deal in Washington
Zhou Xin
Updated: 10:51pm, 21 Jan, 2020

