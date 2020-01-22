Gold jewellery consumption, which accounted for around two thirds of total gold consumption, fell 8.2 per cent to 6.7 million tonnes. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s demand for gold dropped 13 per cent in 2019 as marriages, births also plunged
- Gold consumption in China plunged 13 per cent in 2019 to 10.03 million tonnes, the China Gold Association says
- Last year, births in China’s dropped to their lowest since 1961, while marriages reached their the lowest level since 2007
