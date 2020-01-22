A man wears a mask in Beijing, China, 22 January 2020. China on Wednesday confirmed 440 cases of Wuhan pneumonia with nine deaths, according to the National Health Commission. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wuhan coronavirus: outbreak wreaks havoc on China’s Lunar New Year travel plans, hitting family reunions
- On Wednesday morning, the virus, which can pass from human to human, was confirmed to have killed nine people and infected 440 others
- The outbreak has forced many Chinese people to reconsider plans to travel to their hometowns, particularly trips to or through Wuhan, where the virus originated
