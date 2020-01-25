The Lunar New Year is China’s peak pork consuming season, as it is seen as a symbol of wealth. Photo: Reuters
Explained: The economic importance of China’s Lunar New Year as the Year of the Rat begins
- Known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat began on Friday with family reunions across the world’s most populous nation
- The outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, though, has complicated one of the planet’s greatest migrations and could hit revenues for retail sales and at the box office
Topic | Lunar New Year
