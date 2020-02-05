Hohhot’s became the 38th Chinese city to have an underground train system, but with a second set to open later this year, approval for three other lines was turned down with the due to local government debts. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
China’s ‘economic growth miracle’ fades into the past as northern city’s new rail lines only paper over the cracks
- Hohhot, the capital of China’s autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, opened its first underground rail line in December
- But the 17.5 billion yuan (US$2.5 billion) project only goes to highlight the problems of China’s debt-financed growth model
Topic | China economy
