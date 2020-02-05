Hohhot’s became the 38th Chinese city to have an underground train system, but with a second set to open later this year, approval for three other lines was turned down with the due to local government debts. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ‘economic growth miracle’ fades into the past as northern city’s new rail lines only paper over the cracks

  • Hohhot, the capital of China’s autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, opened its first underground rail line in December
  • But the 17.5 billion yuan (US$2.5 billion) project only goes to highlight the problems of China’s debt-financed growth model
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:21am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hohhot’s became the 38th Chinese city to have an underground train system, but with a second set to open later this year, approval for three other lines was turned down with the due to local government debts. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frank Tang

Frank Tang

Frank Tang joined the SCMP in 2016 after a decade of China economy coverage and government policy analysis.