China approved 26 infrastructure projects with a total expected investment of 981.7 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top 10 infrastructure projects for 2020 and beyond that will help boost its slowing economy
- China approved 26 infrastructure projects with a total expected investment of 981.7 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in 2019
- Rail projects in Chongqing, Kunming, Chengdu, Zhengzhou and Xian top the list, which also includes the expansion of Xianyang International Airport
Topic | China economy
China approved 26 infrastructure projects with a total expected investment of 981.7 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in 2019. Photo: Xinhua