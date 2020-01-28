China approved 26 infrastructure projects with a total expected investment of 981.7 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s top 10 infrastructure projects for 2020 and beyond that will help boost its slowing economy

  • China approved 26 infrastructure projects with a total expected investment of 981.7 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in 2019
  • Rail projects in Chongqing, Kunming, Chengdu, Zhengzhou and Xian top the list, which also includes the expansion of Xianyang International Airport
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

China approved 26 infrastructure projects with a total expected investment of 981.7 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.