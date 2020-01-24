Wuhan is the hub of transport and industry for central China. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

Explained: Why Wuhan is so important to China’s economy and the potential impact of the coronavirus

  • Wuhan, the hub of transport and industry for central China, has been sealed off to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak
  • Known as the ‘thoroughfare of China’, restrictions on its transport links will impact the economy outside the city, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit
Topic |   Disease
He Huifeng
He Huifeng

Updated: 5:30am, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Wuhan is the hub of transport and industry for central China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
He Huifeng

He Huifeng

He Huifeng is an award-winning journalist and has been focusing on mainland news reporting since 2001 for several overseas media. She has gained an in-depth knowledge of political, economic and social issues on the mainland through years of close observation, which has given her a love for journalism in the field.