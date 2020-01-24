Wuhan is the hub of transport and industry for central China. Photo: Shutterstock
Explained: Why Wuhan is so important to China’s economy and the potential impact of the coronavirus
- Wuhan, the hub of transport and industry for central China, has been sealed off to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak
- Known as the ‘thoroughfare of China’, restrictions on its transport links will impact the economy outside the city, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit
