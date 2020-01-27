Local governments sold 4.36 trillion yuan (US$630 billion) of bonds last year, up about 6 per cent from 4.12 trillion yuan from 2018, according to the Ministry of Finance released on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s most indebted provinces face further woes in 2020 as pressure to help slowing economy grows
- Qinghai, Guizhou and Hainan top the list of China’s most indebted provinces, in terms of debt-to-gross domestic product ratio, with debts of 1.3 trillion yuan in 2018
- As of the end of 2019, local governments in China had debts totaling 21.31 trillion yuan (US$3 trillion)
