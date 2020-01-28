An aerial view shows residential and commercial buildings of Wuhan on Monday, locked down because of the viral outbreak there. Analysts said the contagion, and responses to it, will hurt China’s first-quarter economic results, with a potential to spill into the longer term. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: public health measures will hurt China’s economy in the first quarter, analysts say
- Effects of disease control policies could see ‘economic growth slow by as much as four percentage points’ in the quarter, Plenum Group says
- Lockdowns within Hubei province could depress national GDP another 1.5 percentage points, it adds
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
An aerial view shows residential and commercial buildings of Wuhan on Monday, locked down because of the viral outbreak there. Analysts said the contagion, and responses to it, will hurt China’s first-quarter economic results, with a potential to spill into the longer term. Photo: AFP