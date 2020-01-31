The Malaysian island of Penang has seen a surge of foreign investment over the past 18 months, with companies operating in China scrambling to take advantage of its long-established electronics sector and evade US tariffs that have been slapped on hundreds of millions of dollars of Chinese exports. Illustration: Brian Wang
China manufacturing exodus, US trade war tariffs spur investment in Malaysia’s ‘Silicon Valley’
- Malaysia’s electronic industry has seen a surge in investment as US and Chinese companies look to escape tariffs placed on each other’s products
- Reliable infrastructure, established supply chain and skilled workforce give it an edge over other parts of Southeast Asia as manufacturing hub, Malaysian companies say
Topic | US-China trade war
The Malaysian island of Penang has seen a surge of foreign investment over the past 18 months, with companies operating in China scrambling to take advantage of its long-established electronics sector and evade US tariffs that have been slapped on hundreds of millions of dollars of Chinese exports. Illustration: Brian Wang