People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China coronavirus: Fears of economic contagion grow as cities turn into ghost towns

  • As coronavirus has spread from Wuhan, many Chinese cities have become virtual ghost towns amid aggressive measures to contain the disease
  • There are signs the economic impact could be deeper than during the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2002-2003
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Zhou Xin , Orange Wang , Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

People wearing face masks walk down a deserted street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.

Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Frank Tang

Frank Tang

Frank Tang joined the SCMP in 2016 after a decade of China economy coverage and government policy analysis.