China brought in 3.09 million tonnes of soybeans from the US in December, 44 times the level a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s US soybean imports soar in wake of phase one trade war deal

  • China brought in 3.09 million tonnes of soybeans from the US in December, 44 times the level a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed
  • Beijing has pledged to buy billions of dollars more in agricultural goods from the US as part of their phase one trade war deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters
Updated: 12:22pm, 31 Jan, 2020

