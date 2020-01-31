China brought in 3.09 million tonnes of soybeans from the US in December, 44 times the level a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s US soybean imports soar in wake of phase one trade war deal
- China brought in 3.09 million tonnes of soybeans from the US in December, 44 times the level a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed
- Beijing has pledged to buy billions of dollars more in agricultural goods from the US as part of their phase one trade war deal
