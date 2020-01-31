The coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns about job losses in China’s important service sector. Photo: AFP
China’s unemployment risks surge as service providers bear the brunt of coronavirus outbreak
- Government controls to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus have forced small service providers across China to close indefinitely
- The closures have stirred concern over job losses in the industry, which is already under pressure from an economic slowdown and a growing number of industrial disputes
