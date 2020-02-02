China's Vice-Premier Liu He (above) is the top economic aide to President Xi Jinping. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus outbreak halts meeting of top China economists under Vice-Premier Liu He
- The Economists 50 Forum, which includes China’s most prominent financial experts, has suspended its yearly gathering and urged members to take care
- Meeting’s indefinite postponement underlines the disruptive impact that coronavirus is having on economic and social activities in China
