The People's Bank of China will pump 1.2 trillion yuan (US$174 billion) into financial markets. Photo: Reuters
China to inject US$174 billion of liquidity into markets amid new coronavirus outbreak
- China’s central bank has announced it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (US$174 billion) into markets via reverse repo operations on Monday
- Investors are bracing for the worst when markets resume following a new coronavirus outbreak that has dented China’s economic activity
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
