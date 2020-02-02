The People's Bank of China will pump 1.2 trillion yuan (US$174 billion) into financial markets. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China to inject US$174 billion of liquidity into markets amid new coronavirus outbreak

  • China’s central bank has announced it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (US$174 billion) into markets via reverse repo operations on Monday
  • Investors are bracing for the worst when markets resume following a new coronavirus outbreak that has dented China’s economic activity
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 8:18pm, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The People's Bank of China will pump 1.2 trillion yuan (US$174 billion) into financial markets. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.