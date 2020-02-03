China’s industrial profits – the money made by its largest industrial firms – fell by 3.3 per cent in the whole of 2019. Photo: Reuters
China manufacturing outlook worsened in January, even before coronavirus outbreak

  • The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a survey of small, private producers in China, was 51.1 in January, down from 51.5 in December
  • China’s industrial profits – the money made by its largest industrial firms – also fell by 3.3 per cent in the whole of 2019 after falling 6.3 per cent in December
Updated: 10:48am, 3 Feb, 2020

