The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.40 per cent from 2.50 per cent, and cutting the 14-day tenor to 2.55 per cent from 2.65 per cent previously. Photo: Reuters
China’s rate cuts in response to coronavirus ‘too marginal’ to help economy, analyst says
- On Monday, the central bank also injected a total of 1.2 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) into money markets through reverse bond repurchase agreements
