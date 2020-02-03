Staff of Concorde hospital transfer medical supplies from a helicopter in Wuhan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China shifts responsibility over medical supplies amid mask shortage, rising death toll
- China’s economic planning agency has taken over responsibility for supplying facial masks after shortages were reported among health workers
- The foreign ministry on Monday said China ‘urgently needs’ protective medical equipment as the death toll from the coronavirus continues to grow
