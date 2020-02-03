The 151,000-tonne World Dream, owned by a Hong Kong-based cruise liner, sits anchored at the international port in Manila on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Coronavirus: At least three cases among 4,000 passengers on China-Vietnam cruise, doctor says
- Coronavirus confirmed in at least three passengers who sailed from Guangzhou to Vietnam, with two further cases suspected
- Cruise ship containing more than 4,000 passengers sailed on January 19 for five nights, before ferrying new passengers to Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The 151,000-tonne World Dream, owned by a Hong Kong-based cruise liner, sits anchored at the international port in Manila on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)