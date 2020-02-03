The 151,000-tonne World Dream, owned by a Hong Kong-based cruise liner, sits anchored at the international port in Manila on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
Coronavirus: At least three cases among 4,000 passengers on China-Vietnam cruise, doctor says

  • Coronavirus confirmed in at least three passengers who sailed from Guangzhou to Vietnam, with two further cases suspected
  • Cruise ship containing more than 4,000 passengers sailed on January 19 for five nights, before ferrying new passengers to Hong Kong
Sidney Leng and He Huifeng

Updated: 9:44pm, 3 Feb, 2020

Sidney Leng joined the Post in 2015 after spending a year and a half working for US media, including National Public Radio and Foreign Policy Magazine. He has been covering China's macroeconomic policies and financial regulations since 2016.

He Huifeng is an award-winning journalist and has been focusing on mainland news reporting since 2001 for several overseas media. She has gained an in-depth knowledge of political, economic and social issues on the mainland through years of close observation, which has given her a love for journalism in the field.