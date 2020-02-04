Authorities in Guangdong province have issued an alert for passengers that traveled between China and Vietnam on the World Dream cruise liner. Photo: AFP
China scrambles to locate passengers on cruise after at least four diagnosed with coronavirus
- Guangdong province has issued an emergency alert for people who sailed on a China-Vietnam cruise after four passengers were confirmed with coronavirus
- Authorities are urging the 4,000 people who were on board the World Dream vessel to report to local disease control centres
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Authorities in Guangdong province have issued an alert for passengers that traveled between China and Vietnam on the World Dream cruise liner. Photo: AFP