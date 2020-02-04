Authorities in Guangdong province have issued an alert for passengers that traveled between China and Vietnam on the World Dream cruise liner. Photo: AFP
China scrambles to locate passengers on cruise after at least four diagnosed with coronavirus

  • Guangdong province has issued an emergency alert for people who sailed on a China-Vietnam cruise after four passengers were confirmed with coronavirus
  • Authorities are urging the 4,000 people who were on board the World Dream vessel to report to local disease control centres
Sidney Leng and He Huifeng

Updated: 6:57pm, 4 Feb, 2020

