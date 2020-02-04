The world’s second largest economy remains on lockdown, with factories in 14 provinces covering 70 per cent of China’s gross domestic product and 80 per cent of its exports ordered not to open until Monday at the earliest. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus to test just how reliant the world is on Chinese manufacturers with Asia braced for shock wave
- With regions of China accounting for 80 per cent of exports on lockdown, factories around Asia are being forced into looking for alternative supplies
- Workers trapped in China amid travel bans, while trade watchers as far afield as California wait for boats from China to stop arriving
