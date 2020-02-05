The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slowed to 51.8 last month from 52.5 in December, but was still higher than an eight-month low hit in October. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s services sector growth hit three-month low in January even before coronavirus crisis, Caixin PMI shows
- The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slowed to 51.8 from 52.5 in December, but was still higher than an eight-month low hit in October
- The reading is, though, unlikely to reflect the early impact of the coronavirus crisis that flared in late January, which could weigh heavily on growth
Topic | China economy
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slowed to 51.8 last month from 52.5 in December, but was still higher than an eight-month low hit in October. Photo: Bloomberg