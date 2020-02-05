Despite being hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre of the coronavirus, the streets of Handan are eerily quiet. Photo: Orange Wang
Coronavirus: From touchless food orders to closed communities, life in one Chinese city grinds to a halt

  • Millions of Chinese were due to start work on Monday after authorities extended the Lunar New Year holiday to contain the spread of the new coronavirus
  • But the situation in Handan city, some 800km from the epicentre of the outbreak, shows just how far life is from returning to normal in many parts of China
Orange Wang
Updated: 1:00pm, 5 Feb, 2020

