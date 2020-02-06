Workers make masks at a factory in Zhangpu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo: Xinhua
Why China is in the grips of a facial mask shortage as coronavirus death toll grows
- China is currently capable of producing 20 million masks per day, but it is experiencing a severe shortage caused by the coronavirus
- Beijing has halted exports of raw materials and equipment used to make masks, and ramped up oversight of supply
