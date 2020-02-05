According to the survey covering 1,644 companies, over 54 per cent had already resumed operations after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, with a further 18.9 set to return on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: over 70 per cent of Chinese businesses will have returned to work by next week, survey shows

  • According to the survey by Chinese recruitment site Zhaopin.com covering 1,644 companies, one in five firms in China remain unsure when they will return
  • Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which had killed nearly 500 people in mainland China by Wednesday, the Lunar New Year holiday had been extended
Sidney Leng
Updated: 6:15pm, 5 Feb, 2020

Sidney Leng joined the Post in 2015 after spending a year and a half working for US media, including National Public Radio and Foreign Policy Magazine. He has been covering China's macroeconomic policies and financial regulations since 2016.