According to the survey covering 1,644 companies, over 54 per cent had already resumed operations after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, with a further 18.9 set to return on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: over 70 per cent of Chinese businesses will have returned to work by next week, survey shows
- According to the survey by Chinese recruitment site Zhaopin.com covering 1,644 companies, one in five firms in China remain unsure when they will return
- Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which had killed nearly 500 people in mainland China by Wednesday, the Lunar New Year holiday had been extended
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
