US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase one trade deal in January. Photo: EPA
Economy /  China Economy

Trade war: China announces tariff cuts as part of phase one deal despite coronavirus outbreak

  • China will halve a 10 per cent tariff to 5 per cent, and a 5 per cent tariff to 2.5 per cent in efforts to implement the phase one deal signed with the United States
  • The products covered include automotive goods, agricultural goods including pork, chicken, beef and soybeans, chemicals, crude oil, whiskey, and seafood
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 12:38pm, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase one trade deal in January. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin co-leads the political economy team at the Post. He mainly covers economic stories but also writes about Chinese politics and diplomacy. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.