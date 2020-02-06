US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase one trade deal in January. Photo: EPA
Trade war: China announces tariff cuts as part of phase one deal despite coronavirus outbreak
- China will halve a 10 per cent tariff to 5 per cent, and a 5 per cent tariff to 2.5 per cent in efforts to implement the phase one deal signed with the United States
- The products covered include automotive goods, agricultural goods including pork, chicken, beef and soybeans, chemicals, crude oil, whiskey, and seafood
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase one trade deal in January. Photo: EPA