Jiang Fan cooperative is promoting an ancient agriculture method that combines raising rice and fish in the same paddy fields. Photo: Elaine Chan
China’s key agricultural sector starts to evolve, but can the whole country embrace the new rural economy?
- Agriculture has long been the bedrock of China’s political and economic stability as it stands at the heart of the national security strategy
- But the rural economy has always lagged behind even as China’s overall economic growth has expanded rapidly over the past 40 years of opening up
