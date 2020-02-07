A container carrying supplies for virus-hit Hubei Province is lifted at a railway port. Photo: Xinhua
China cancels January trade data release, will combine with February
- The Customs Administration of China says it will combine trade data for January and February, removing volatility over the Lunar New Year period
- The adjustment brings it in line with the way other major indicators are released, including consumption and industrial production
Topic | China economy
