The Zhejiang government notice showed authorities were trying to correct some of the early draconian measures of restricting people’s movements and business operations after two weeks of road blocks and the quarantining of communities to contain the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese province orders relaxation of excessive controls to allow life to return to normal
- Zhejiang province has been the third hardest hit by the outbreak, but the key export and manufacturing base is urging local authorities to remove certain restrictions
- The coastal province of 57 million residents has had 1,092 confirmed cases as of Sunday, behind Hubei and Guangdong
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
