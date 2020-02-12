China’s small and medium-sized businesses are critical for the economy, but many are worried about the impact of the coronavirus. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Coronavirus: China’s small firms at risk while outbreak poses challenge to Beijing’s grand economic goals
- With the coronavirus severely denting Lunar New Year sales season, many small firms in China are starting to worry about the outlook for their businesses in 2020
- Most small firms, which are a cornerstone of economic activity and jobs, do not have adequate reserves to weather a major economic storm, a recent survey found
