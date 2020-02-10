Two security guards wear masks at the entrance to a residential building at the central business area in downtown Beijing. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus prompts Beijing residential lockdown as millions return to work
- Beijing has stepped up efforts to combat coronavirus as millions return to the capital after Lunar New Year holiday
- The city, which is home to more than 20 million people, has reported more than 330 confirmed virus infections to date
