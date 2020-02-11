While Beijing is keen for normal economic activities to resume, many local restrictions intended to contain the spread of the virus have remained in place, making it impossible for people like Yang to resume operations. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: China’s firms face grim reality as help from Beijing could take too long to trickle down
- Tens of millions of small businesses across China face an uncertain future as the extended slowdown after the Lunar New Year weighs heavily
- China’s central bank has pumped trillions of yuan worth of additional liquidity into the banking system, but analysts and merchants say the measures are not enough
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
