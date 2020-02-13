The coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,100 people and infected nearly 45,000, shows few signs of being contained, stoking fears of a potential spike in infections as people return to work. Illustration; Lau Ka-kuen
China struggles to balance coronavirus containment with economic cost as millions return to work
- Most Chinese companies will resume operations this week, but the coronavirus outbreak is still raging and it’s far from business as usual
- Transport restrictions, supply chain disruptions and new workplace rules to minimise the risk of transmission all cloud the short-term economic outlook
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,100 people and infected nearly 45,000, shows few signs of being contained, stoking fears of a potential spike in infections as people return to work. Illustration; Lau Ka-kuen