Coronavirus: does China have the financial power to repair the economic damages caused by the outbreak?
- Production has been largely halted in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has affected nearly 45,000 people and killed over 1,100 across the country
- Retail, tourism, aviation and logistics are among the worst hit, with measures already announced seen as being too mild to offset the economic damage
