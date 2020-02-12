Xi Jinping visits a community in Beijing on Monday. The Chinese president said efforts to control the virus outbreak had reached a critical stage. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping sends message on economy and getting back to business

  • Chinese president claims there have been ‘positive results’ in controlling the outbreak during meeting of Communist Party’s inner circle
  • He urges local governments to ensure economic stability and social harmony, while all counties are to be rated according to virus risk level
Zhou Xin
Updated: 10:53pm, 12 Feb, 2020

