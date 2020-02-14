A man wearing a face mask rides his bicycle along an empty street in Beijing, which has been shrouded in heavy smog this week. Photo: AFP
China’s capital shrouded in air pollution despite reduced emissions from coronavirus economic slowdown
- Beijing’s air quality index hit very unhealthy levels this week as local atmospheric conditions trapped pollution in the city
- Spike in poor air quality comes despite lower emissions from industry and vehicles due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
