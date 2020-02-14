The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan – a nerve centre in the global supply chain with a population of just under 11 million – and so far has claimed over 1,300 lives in China. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: China’s clobbered economy set to slow to 4.5 per cent in first quarter but will recover, poll says
- Reuters poll predicts China’s annual economic growth in the first quarter of 2020 to slump to 4.5 per cent from 6.0 per cent in the previous quarter
- Drop expected to drag down the full-year growth rate in 2020 to 5.5 per cent from 6.1 per cent in 2019, its weakest since at least 1990 when comparable records began
