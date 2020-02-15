China’s President Xi Jinping said this week that control of the coronavirus had entered a critical stage despite “positive developments” in containing the outbreak. Illustration: Henry Wong
Coronavirus: China puts a brave face on economic impact as Xi Jinping still vows to deliver promised goals
- President Xi Jinping has emphasised the outbreak of coronavirus should not stop China from achieving its social and economic goals
- Many economists predict that Chinese growth this year will fall below 5.6 per cent, threatening the first of the Communist Party’s so-called centenary goals
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
China’s President Xi Jinping said this week that control of the coronavirus had entered a critical stage despite “positive developments” in containing the outbreak. Illustration: Henry Wong