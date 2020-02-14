Foremost, which is based in Nantong, a city 150km north of Shanghai in the eastern Jiangsu province, ahs yet to be able to return to full capacity. Photo: Foremost
Coronavirus hitting China’s manufacturing sector worse than Sars as Covid-19 slows production

  • Nantong-based Foremost have only managed to return to 80 per cent capacity with migrant workers struggling to return after the Lunar New Year holiday
  • The Chinese government has been keen for economic activities to resume after the outbreak, which has claimed over 1,300 lives and infected over 60,000 people
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:35pm, 14 Feb, 2020

