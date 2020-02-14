Foremost, which is based in Nantong, a city 150km north of Shanghai in the eastern Jiangsu province, ahs yet to be able to return to full capacity. Photo: Foremost
Coronavirus hitting China’s manufacturing sector worse than Sars as Covid-19 slows production
- Nantong-based Foremost have only managed to return to 80 per cent capacity with migrant workers struggling to return after the Lunar New Year holiday
- The Chinese government has been keen for economic activities to resume after the outbreak, which has claimed over 1,300 lives and infected over 60,000 people
