With more than 1.6 billion mobile customers, China has one of the most established infrastructures for online shopping, which analysts believe may help offset the impact of the outbreak. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: China’s online sales of disinfectant, hair care accessories, massage chairs increase as consumers stay at home
- Restaurants, cinemas, hotels, and shops have all been forced to close because of the outbreak, while factories remain shut and some employees work from home
- Air purifiers, disposable gloves and fresh vegetables also among the most popular, according to a survey by Chinese e-commerce firm Suning.com
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
