The Guangzhou branch of the PBOC says it will destroy banknotes collected from virus-affected sectors such as hospitals. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Fresh cash for old: China central bank branch to destroy banknotes from coronavirus-hit sectors
- Paper currency collected from hospitals and buses among those targeted in public health push
- Other notes will be disinfected and stored for 14 days before going back into circulation
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
