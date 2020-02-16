The Guangzhou branch of the PBOC says it will destroy banknotes collected from virus-affected sectors such as hospitals. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Fresh cash for old: China central bank branch to destroy banknotes from coronavirus-hit sectors

  • Paper currency collected from hospitals and buses among those targeted in public health push
  • Other notes will be disinfected and stored for 14 days before going back into circulation
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:25pm, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Guangzhou branch of the PBOC says it will destroy banknotes collected from virus-affected sectors such as hospitals. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung joined the Post in 2017 after more than 15 years' experience on global newswires in Hong Kong and Shanghai. She spent eight years in Shanghai and has received awards for best feature, analysis and agenda-setting.

Coronavirus outbreak