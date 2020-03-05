Xi Jinping’s comments confirm investment will be made in new technologies, echoing parts of the controversial “Made in China 2025” industrial policy plan that was downgraded last year after sharp criticism from the United States and European Union. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China, Xi Jinping put 5G technology on top of huge spending plans to salvage economy
- President Xi Jinping made it clear that Beijing will rely on additional infrastructure investment to stimulate growth on top of traditional projects including railways
- There are concerns China’s economy will shrink in the first quarter of 2020 for the first time since the Cultural Revolution in 1976
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Xi Jinping’s comments confirm investment will be made in new technologies, echoing parts of the controversial “Made in China 2025” industrial policy plan that was downgraded last year after sharp criticism from the United States and European Union. Photo: AP