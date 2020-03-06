The coronavirus epidemic has led to more than 70 countries and territories slapping travel restrictions and tightened visa requirements for travellers from China as of Thursday, jeopardising the country’s aims of being a global aviation hub.
Coronavirus sends China’s aviation industry into free fall, damaging hopes of becoming global hub

  • Coronavirus outbreak has been hammer blow to travel worldwide, with more than 70 countries or territories putting restrictions on flights from China
  • Chinese government expected to step up support for ailing aviation sector, but China’s long-term plans for global dominance could be damaged
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:00am, 6 Mar, 2020

