Migrant workers arrive at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, on February 26, from a special train transporting 470 migrant workers from Chongqing to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s huge migrant worker population bearing the brunt of economic shutdown
- Migrant workers could lose a combined US$115 billion in wages as factories struggle to resume output and many services businesses remain closed
- Nearly impossible for them to make up lost wages by working longer hours, analysts say, since earnings largely supplemented by commission
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Migrant workers arrive at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, on February 26, from a special train transporting 470 migrant workers from Chongqing to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua