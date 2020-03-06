Migrant workers arrive at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, on February 26, from a special train transporting 470 migrant workers from Chongqing to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s huge migrant worker population bearing the brunt of economic shutdown

  • Migrant workers could lose a combined US$115 billion in wages as factories struggle to resume output and many services businesses remain closed
  • Nearly impossible for them to make up lost wages by working longer hours, analysts say, since earnings largely supplemented by commission
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 12:03pm, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Migrant workers arrive at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, on February 26, from a special train transporting 470 migrant workers from Chongqing to Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng joined the Post in 2015 after spending a year and a half working for US media, including National Public Radio and Foreign Policy Magazine. He has been covering China's macroeconomic policies and financial regulations since 2016.

Coronavirus outbreak