According to a Reuters poll of 25 economists, China’s imports and exports likely tumbled in the first two months of 2020, with the coronavirus hitting global supply chains hard. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s key ports handled 20 per cent fewer containers in February
- China’s top eight ports, including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Tianjin, Dalian and Qingdao, saw traffic drops 19.8 in February from a year earlier
- China is set to release its import and export data for the first two months next week, which would offer an official measure of how the coronavirus has disrupted trade
